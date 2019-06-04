North Korean leader’s sister appears in public for first time in a month

The powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in more than 50 days at Pyongyang’s iconic mass games.

The appearance casts doubt on speculation that she had been ordered by her brother to lay low over a failed nuclear summit with Washington.

North Korea’s state media on Tuesday showed Kim Yo Jong clapping aside her brother, his wife and other top officials at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium where thousands of gymnasts, dancers and crowds worked in precise unison to perform The Land of the People.

State media confirmed that North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, who had been reported to be sentenced to hard labour over the collapsed summit, also attended the performance.

The official Korean Central News Agency said the performers on Monday showed “beautiful and graceful rhythmic movements, high-spirited gymnastics, interesting national emotion and rich artistic depiction”, but also that Kim Jong Un was unhappy about their display.

He seriously criticised the creators for their “wrong spirit of creation and irresponsible work attitude” and set forth “important tasks” to correctly implement the country’s revolutionary policy on literature and art, the agency said.