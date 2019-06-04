Prince of Wales enjoys Californian wine at dinner hosted by Donald Trump

Prince Charles arrives at Winfield House, greeted by President Trump. Credit: PA

Prince Charles enjoyed a European menu served alongside American wine as Donald Trump hosted a dinner in his honour. The US president hosted Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Winfield House for a return dinner on the second day of his state visit to the UK. The royal couple were representing the Queen, who held a state banquet in honour of the US leader on Monday evening.

The table set for the Prince of Wales. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by US President Donald Trump and wife Melania outside Winfield House, the residence of the Ambassador of the United States of America to the UK. Credit: PA

Charles and Mr Trump shared a joke as they stood at the entrance of the house for photos. The Duchess of Cornwall was wearing a dress by Fiona Clare. Among the guests on Tuesday were Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill. Wine from a Californian winery that has supplied the White House for five consecutive presidential administrations was served at the gathering. Iron Horse Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the winery’s “rising star”, were poured, while guests also sipped a 2005 Brut Reserve. They dined on a menu with European influences, including a salad of heritage tomatoes and burrata, a soft cheese from Italy and a traditional British main course of fillet of beef.

Guests enjoyed a European menu paired with Californian wine. Credit: PA

Diners were surrounded by lavish decorations Credit: Victoria Jones/PA