Scientists develop new blood test for early diagnosis of heart failure

A rapid blood test which detects heart failure at an early stage has been developed by scientists.

The new test, which is being earmarked for future use on the NHS, is far more accurate than the current check and could help hundreds of thousands of people.

At the moment, doctors measure levels of a protein called B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) in the blood through a standard blood test.

Increased levels of this protein indicate a risk of heart failure, but obesity, advancing age and some medications also push up levels of BNP, meaning the test is not totally reliable.

Now experts at Queen’s University Belfast have now got round this problem by measuring BNP together with other key proteins in the blood.

Their study identified 25 proteins found in the blood of heart failure patients.