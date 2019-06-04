- ITV Report
-
Four people killed after gunman opens fire at Darwin hotel
A gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin after opening fire at a motel.
Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan said a 45-year-old man is in custody following Tuesday's shooting.
In a statement Northern Territory Police said the shooting is "not believed to be terror related", adding "there is no ongoing threat to the community" as police investigations continue.
Police confirmed there are four casualties, multiple injuries and multiple crime scenes.
Two people were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital with gunshot wounds - both were in stable condition, a Health Department statement said.
- What do we know about the shootings and the shooter?
Police confirmed the man was wearing a high-visibility shirt and driving a white dual-cab pickup truck.
In a press conference, Northern Territory authorities said the shooter had recently been released from prison, having served more than a year inside, was on parole and wearing an electronic tag at the time of the shooting.
It is thought he used a pump action shotgun as he opened fire at the Palms Hotel in the Darwin suburb of Woolner. Officers received the first call around 5.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.
He then spent an hour on the run as armed teams tracked him down.
Authorities warned the public not to approach the man, who was described as "armed and dangerous".
He was later detained after reportedly being TASERed by officers, followed by a confrontation on the ground next to a four-wheel-drive vehicle.
Officers have yet to charge the man as investigations continue.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is in the United Kingdom ahead of D-Day commemorations due to take place later this week, condemned the "terrible act of violence".
He extended his "deep condolences and sympathy" to everyone affected, ABC News reports.
The country has some of the world's strictest gun laws after a spate of violent attacks in the 1990s.
Off the back of the shootings, Canberra introduced laws which, for the most part, have cut the number of attacks using weapons.