Four people killed after gunman opens fire at Darwin hotel

A gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin after opening fire at a motel.

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan said a 45-year-old man is in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

In a statement Northern Territory Police said the shooting is "not believed to be terror related", adding "there is no ongoing threat to the community" as police investigations continue.

Police confirmed there are four casualties, multiple injuries and multiple crime scenes.

Two people were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital with gunshot wounds - both were in stable condition, a Health Department statement said.