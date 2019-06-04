Trump rows back on NHS trade deal comments

Donald Trump has rowed back on his suggestion that access for US firms to the NHS must be part of talks for a post-Brexit trade deal.

The US President had used a joint appearance with Theresa May to say that the NHS would be “on the table” as part of a “phenomenal” potential transatalantic deal.

But in a U-turn he used a major TV interview to say “I don’t see it being on the table” as the NHS was “something that I would not consider part of trade”.

At his joint press conference with the Prime Minister, Mr Trump held out the prospect of a deal that could potentially triple the volume of trade between the two countries.

At the same time, he made clear that there could be no limit to the scope of their discussions.

“I think everything with a trade deal is on the table,” he said.