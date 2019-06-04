Union warns dirty schools pose a health risk as survey highlights cleaning cuts

Dirty schools caused by cleaning cutbacks pose a health risk for pupils and staff, a teaching union has warned.

Union representatives from more than 600 schools across Scotland took part in an EIS online survey and 80% said their school had suffered a drop in the frequency or quality of cleaning due to budget cuts in the past three years.

More than 100 respondents said their classrooms were dirty, with some describing them as “filthy” or “disgusting”.

Around 120 people said either they or teacher colleagues had cleaned classrooms or another part of the school.

A total of 138 responses raised concerns about health or hygiene in schools due to poor cleaning.

Respondents stressed worsening cleanliness is not the cleaners’ fault but down to the reduction in the amount of cleaning time that they are given per room.

Some said cleaners were working beyond their contracted hours in order to keep classrooms clean.

The union was told in some schools days can pass where no cleaning at all is carried out.

Respondents reported vomit not being cleared up effectively, toilets smelling and not being cleaned regularly, and bins not being emptied daily.

The survey also found cleaners had been given cheaper, less effective products to clean with and in some cases were told to use only water.