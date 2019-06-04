What is on the agenda for talks between Donald Trump and Theresa May on day two of the state visit?

The meeting with Donald Trump will be Theresa May's final one as Prime Minister. Credit: PA

Theresa May will hold her final meeting as Prime Minister with Donald Trump when the two hold talks on Tuesday. The pair are expected to discuss a range of issues on which they hold differing views, but Mrs May's imminent departure has left many questioning the strength of any outcome of the meeting. It had been thought the two leaders would hold one-to-one meetings, but they will be held with members of each side's teams. Downing Street has insisted it is not unusual for the two leaders to not have a face-to-face discussion.

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is expected to top the agenda at the meeting, along with climate change, Iran, and the fate of captured so-called Islamic State (IS) fighters. Ahead of the talks, there has been speculation that Mrs May will stand by the reported position of the National Security Council that Huawei products can be used to build "non-core" elements of the 5G network. However the US has repeatedly warned of the risk to intelligence sharing if any Huawei technology is used over fears it could be exploited by the Chinese state. Yet with Mrs May's departure date of Friday fast-approaching, a final decision on the firm looks likely to fall to her predecessor.

Climate change, something which the US President has referred to as a "hoax" in the past, is also likely to be a topic of discussion. Mr Trump has pulled America out of the landmark Paris Accord which seeks to limit rising global temperatures, while the UK remains committed to it. Another agreement Mr Trump has pulled the US out of is the Iran Nuclear Deal which aims to limit the Middle Eastern country's ability to create nuclear weapons. Britain, along with four other signatories, remains committed to a 2015 deal signed with Tehran. The US President took his country out of the deal last year and has since slapped new sanctions on the regime in a stand-off that has ratcheted up tensions in the Gulf. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will be present at the meeting, and it is thought the UK Government will impress on the Americans why they believe it is worth keeping the deal in place.

The UK and the US worked together as part of the coalition which helped to defeat so-called IS's caliphate in Syria, however, this left thousands of former fighters for the terrorist organisation jailed by the Kurds, and their families held in camps. European countries currently have no definite solution on what to do with these people, including those who travelled from abroad to join so-called IS. Mr Trump has previously called on European countries to take back their detainees. While the Prime Minister hosts Mr Trump, the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn will be gearing up to address demonstrators “in solidarity with those he’s [the US President] attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

The Labour leader, who refused an invitation to Monday evening’s state banquet, is due to be joined by other political parties including members of the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party. While some people protested both for and against Mr Trump outside Buckingham Palace on Monday, Tuesday is set to see a more orchestrated demonstration with thousands of activists expected in central London and in cities across the UK. In London, the policing operation means the protesters cannot demonstrate outside Downing Street, where the talks between the two leaders will be held. Protests are also planned in Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Chester, Leicester, Oxford and Exeter. The US leader said on Monday he had only seen “tremendous crowds of well wishers” and that he expected “fake news” would be “working hard” to find protesters.

It comes after a day of pomp and ceremony as Mr Trump was welcomed by the Queen and lunched at Buckingham Palace with senior royals. A visit to Westminster Abbey, where the Trumps were met by the Duke of York, preceded tea at Clarence House with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, ahead of the splendour of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening.

Shortly before Monday evening’s formalities, Mr Trump tweeted that the trip was “going really well” and the royal family had been “fantastic”. He then used the occasion to praise the Queen’s “spirit of dignity, duty and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart”. Mr Trump told the Buckingham Palace banquet guests, who included senior royals, captains of industry and other leading figures from national life: “As we honour our shared victory and heritage, we affirm the common values that will unite us long into future. “Freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reference for the rights given to us by almighty God. “From the Second World War to today, Her Majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions.”

In her address, the Queen celebrated the special relationship between the UK and the US, and while Brexit was not mentioned she highlighted how the two countries faced “new challenges of the 21st century”.

However, the President’s visit started with a series of controversial Twitter messages, with tirades against the London mayor, “fake news” and China. Moments before he and the First Lady touched down at Stansted Airport, Mr Trump had called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser”, but misspelled his surname in one of the posts.

