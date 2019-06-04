- ITV Report
What the papers say – June 4
Key moments from day one of US president Donald Trump’s state visit – and what lays ahead – leads most of Tuesday’s papers.
The Queen and her guest were all smiles during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, although The Times says the president faces a “confrontational” meeting with Theresa May today.
Plans for private talks between the leaders have been scrapped, the i reports.
Meanwhile Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will lead a demonstration against Mr Trump in London, the Daily Telegraph reports.
The Daily Mirror says around 250,000 protesters are expected at the rally.
Mr Corbyn snubbed the state banquet, despite having attended a similar event to honour Chinese president Xi Jinping, the Daily Mail says.
Mr Trump stirred up controversy as he arrived in London on Monday morning by launching a Twitter attack against London mayor Sadiq Khan, The Guardian reports.
The Daily Express takes a Brexit angle in its report of the day’s events.
And the Metro’s front page is filled with an image of Mr Trump, First Lady Melania and the Queen.
A similar images graces the front of The Sun, although the paper leads with a report on George Michael’s will.
And the Financial Times reports on tough times for one of the UK’s leading fund managers.