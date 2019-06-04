- ITV Report
-
What will Donald Trump get up to on day two of state visit?
From the moment Donald Trump and Melania arrived at Stansted Airport on Monday, the hours that have passed have been a whirlwind.
The US President is here for a three-day state visit and so far he has met the Queen, visited Buckingham Palace and attended a state banquet.
He will continue to take part in engagements - here's what the US President is up to on Tuesday:
- 9am
Marine One will leave Winfield House to Buckingham Palace.
- 10am - Donald Trump meets business leaders and Theresa May
Mr Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May will co-host a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders.
The event at St James’s Palace will also be attended by the Duke of York.
- 11am - The US President at Number 10
The US leader will hold talks with Mrs May at 10 Downing Street.
Ahead of the June trip, Mr Trump praised Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, describing them as friends of his and hinting that he may meet them during the visit.
The remarks about Mrs May’s political rivals risk embarrassing the outgoing Prime Minister, as she prepares to step down from her post on June 7.
- 1pm - Melania Trump attends garden party with Philip May
The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is expected to attend a garden party at Downing Street.
- 1.45pm
The Prime Minister and the US President will hold a joint press conference at Downing Street.
- 3pm
Mrs May and Mr Trump are expected to have a tour of Churchill War Rooms with Melania and Philip May.
- 7pm
Mr and Mrs Trump will host a dinner at Winfield House - the official residence of Woody Johnson, the US ambassador to the UK - in Regent’s Park, which will be attended by Charles and Camilla, who will represent the Queen.