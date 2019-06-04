Wickes ‘50% discount’ kitchen offer banned after retailer doubled prices

An ad for a 50% discount on a kitchen at DIY chain Wickes has been banned after the retailer effectively cancelled out any saving for customers by doubling prices the same day.

Wickes advertised the Heritage Bone showroom kitchen on its website in August and September starting at £2,086, including a multi-buy discount of 50% off for customers who bought five or more units and 50% off installation.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld six complaints, including one from consumer group Which?, that the promotion misled customers.

Which? objected that Wickes raised the list price of its kitchens before or around the time of the sale, which meant the sale price was the same as it had been prior to the increase.

The watchdog also complained that the multi-buy offer may have made consumers feel rushed to buy, assuming it would end, when the offer or an equivalent had been running for a long time.

Trading Standards rules make it clear that retailers must have previously sold a significant number of units at a certain price to be able to legitimately reference the original price.