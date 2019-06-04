Widowed and divorced men ‘more likely to die from heart disease’

Widowed and divorced men are at higher risk of dying from serious heart conditions than women in the same situation, researchers say.

Experts found that men whose wives had died were 11% more likely to die from a heart attack than women who had lost their husbands.

Similarly, widowed men were 10% more likely to die from heart failure and 13% more likely to die if they suffered an irregular heartbeat (atrial fibrillation) than women in the same position.

Meanwhile, divorced men with an irregular heartbeat were 14% more likely to die than divorced women, the study found.

Among married people with an irregular heartbeat, men had a 6% higher risk of dying than women.

But single men appeared to be more likely to survive, with single men with heart failure having a 13% reduced risk of death compared with single women.