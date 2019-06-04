Snow falls in Australia's sunshine state of Queensland

It is regarded by locals as Australia's ''sunshine state", but locals are now waking up to the sight of snow in Queensland.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said the snowfall was unusual for a state with a sub-tropical to tropical climate, and the last time it experienced such weather was in 2015.

It is believed the wintry weather has been driven by colder air from the south.

The extreme and unexpected conditions have been caused by a cold front that has headed north from Victoria into a deep low pressure system off the coast of NSW and brought gale to storm force southerly winds.