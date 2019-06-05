Calls to be bold with Scotland’s fuel poverty targets

However, Scottish Labour will put forward an amendment urging the Scottish Government to bring the latter target forward by eight years, while the Scottish Greens are calling for immediate action to avoid missing the targets.

The Bill proposes a target to cut the number of households affected by fuel poverty to 15% by 2030 and 5% by 2040.

Parliament will consider amendments to a Bill aiming to tackle fuel poverty on Thursday afternoon, before a final vote on the proposed new laws on Tuesday.

The Scottish Parliament should be bold with plans to end the “scourge” of fuel poverty, according to MSPs and campaigners.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Alex Rowley, Scottish Labour’s local government spokesman, said: “It is a scandal than in an energy-rich country like Scotland people are forced to choose between heating their homes or eating.

“Fuel poverty is a scourge on our society, and one the SNP government should be focused on ending as soon as possible.

“The government are not coming close to doing everything they can to improve energy efficiency and reduce fuel poverty across Scotland, and funding consistently falls short of what is required for a National Infrastructure Project.

“That’s why Scottish Labour will be putting forward proposals to end fuel poverty eight years earlier than planned.”

Amendments to the Fuel Poverty Bill have also been proposed by the Scottish Greens, whose housing spokesman Andy Wightman argued would provide extra resources and enhance scrutiny of whether the targets are being met.

Mr Wightman said work on the Bill “has been refreshingly co-operative”, but added: “Fuel poverty targets set out in previous legislation have been missed by some margin, therefore work must begin immediately to avoid a repeat of those failures.

“Reducing fuel poverty improves lives and helps to tackle the climate emergency. This Bill is a step in the right direction, but is only the beginning of the challenge of eradicating fuel poverty.”

Ahead of the Stage Three debate on the Bill, a survey for the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations found a rising number of tenants are either in fuel poverty or at increased risk of it.

Fuel poverty is defined as a household spending 10% of its net income on fuel costs after housing, care and childcare costs, with respondents suggesting the rise is linked to welfare reform, the increasing cost of living and energy price hikes.

Meanwhile, one in 10 Scots workers has had to miss paying gas or electricity bills at least once in the last year because they have run out of money, according to a YouGov survey for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).