Cardinal George Pell begins appeal against child sex abuse convictions

The most senior Catholic to be found guilty of child sex abuse has begun an appeal against his conviction.

Australian Cardinal George Pell appeared in the Victoria state Court of Appeal wearing a cleric’s collar for the hearing that is set to be heard by three judges on Wednesday and Thursday.

He has been held in a Melbourne prison since he was sentenced in March to six years for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral more than 20 years ago

The 77-year-old is being held in special protective custody because paedophiles are regarded as being at higher risk of harm from other prisoners.

Pope Francis’ former finance minister was convicted by a unanimous Victoria County Court jury in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy’s 13-year-old friend in Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral in the late 1990s.