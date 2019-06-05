Donald Trump to join the Queen and Theresa May to commemorate D-Day 75th anniversary in Portsmouth

Donald Trump and the Queen will commemorate D-Day in Portsmouth, along with other world leaders. Credit: PA

Donald Trump will join the Queen and Theresa May in Portsmouth to remember the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, on the final day of his UK state visit. As well as the US President, leaders and representatives from 14 other countries will join the commemorations to honour veterans of the largest amphibious military invasion in history. Figures from every country that fought alongside the UK will be attending, as well as Prince Charles and members of the Armed Forces. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the event, as well as prime ministers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Denmark. Some 300 D-Day veterans, who are all now aged over 90, will also attend the event in Portsmouth - one of the key embarkation points for the offensive.

An installation made from 20,000 poppies on the beach of Arromanches in Normandy. Credit: PA

D-Day was the start of Operation Overlord which saw the Allied forces launch a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France. The Allied landings, early in the morning of June 6, 1944, on the Normandy beaches marked the start of a long and costly campaign to liberate north-west Europe from German occupation. Airborne forces parachuted into drop zones across northern France, while ground troops then landed across five assault beaches - Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword. By the end of the day, the Allies had established a foothold along the coast and could begin their advance into France.

D-Day veterans read messages of support on the poppies on the D-Day installation. Credit: PA

The commemoration event on Southsea Common in the Hampshire port city will include an hour-long production telling the story of the invasion with testimony from veterans, theatrical performances and live music, as well as a flypast of the Red Arrows and Spitfires. The Queen will address the crowd, as will the Prime Minister who will read a letter written by Captain Norman Skinner of the Royal Army Service Corps to his wife on the eve of D-Day, in which he expresses his love for his family and his fears for the future. The letter was in Cptn Skinner's pocket when he landed on Sword Beach, but he was killed the next day, leaving behind his wife and two young daughters.

US troops land on Normandy beaches. Credit: PA

Mrs May will also give a speech in which she will call for continued Western unity in tackling "new and evolving security threats". "The Normandy landings 75 years ago were a moment of historic international co-operation," Mrs May will say. "And it is right that at the heart of today's commemorations are the veterans who fought to secure the liberty and the peace that we now enjoy. "The global challenges we face today are different in their origin and nature. "But as we confront new and evolving threats to our security, it is more important than ever that we continue to stand together in upholding our shared values and way of life. "That's why the UK has this week committed our Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers and F-35 fighter jets to support the efforts of Nato forces to preserve the security and collective defence of our allies. "As I host leaders from around the world today to mark this significant moment in our shared history, we will together reflect on the continued importance of the Western alliance for all our countries' security and prosperity. "And as we unite to pay tribute to those whose bravery and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy marked a turning point in the Second World War, we will vow never to forget the debt we owe them. "Their solidarity and determination in the defence of our freedom remains a lesson to us all. And we will continue to stand up for the values of democracy, justice and tolerance that so many died to preserve."

Royal Marines prepare to push out after landing on the beaches. Credit: PA