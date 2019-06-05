D-Day veteran returns to Normandy for first time since 1944

A Second World War veteran who helped ferry troops over to Normandy is returning to the French beaches for the first time since the D-Day landings in 1944. Matthew Toner, 93, was a vital part of the allied forces' fight against the Nazis on the beaches of France. Mr Toner, who joined as a boy sailor and was sent over to the US to be part of the HM LST 410 landing ship which was in the first wave assault on Juno Beach, landing at around 7.30am on June 6, 1944. Carrying Canadian soldiers on the first wave into Normandy on D-Day, the ship went on to take part in the landings at Sicily, and Salerno and Anzio in Italy. On his return to Normandy, Mr Toner said: "It's going to be so special to see it all again, I still think about the war and the people and what we did almost every day, it doesn't change over time, even though I'm pretty old now I suppose, 75 years does make you sound old, don't you think?"

He spoke to ITV News Europe Editor James Mates about his various expeditions abroad as part of the military, and the horrors he witnessed during the war. "The first thing I saw... was this huge bulldog grips to let them open and we had to open them to drop the ramp to allow the troops out." Some troops drowned before even making it to shore as they were unable to withstand the weight of their equipment. Mr Toner said: "We had a captain who believed we should get the troops in as far as he could." "He said 'I don't like getting my troops wet, I want to give them a fighting chance instead of sinking in the sea'." Mr Toner, who was just 18 at the time of D-Day, said his youthfulness meant he did not fear death during the charge. "To be quite honest, I wasn't [worried]. I think when you're young you don't really see the danger."

Matthew Toner spoke to ITV News Correspondent James Mates. Credit: ITV News