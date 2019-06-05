Donald Trump set to arrive in Ireland

Donald Trump will land in Ireland later today following his UK state visit. Air Force One is expected to land at Shannon Airport on Wednesday afternoon, and the US president and his wife Melania will spend two nights at his Doonbeg hotel and golf resort in Co Clare. During his visit, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at Shannon Airport.

Leo Varadkar Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

It is understood the two leaders will discuss the EU and Brexit, as well as international issues. Some of these include immigration, trade, US support for Northern Ireland and the EU-US relationship. Mr Trump and the First Lady’s visit to Ireland comes after a busy schedule in the UK where the couple took part in a number of engagements.

Donald and Melania Trump with the Queen Credit: Toby Melville/PA

The Trump family met the royal family at a lavish state banquet, where senior royals, captains of industry and other leading figures gathered to honour the president. He also held a joint press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of his visit.

Theresa May with Donald Trump Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Thousands of people are set to take part in protests across Ireland to coincide with Mr Trump’s visit. The protests have prompted a massive security operation across parts of the country. The Donald Trump baby blimp is expected to fly over the skies of Dublin at the largest of the demonstrations.

The Trump baby blimp Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The Stop Trump Ireland coalition will stage a national protest in Dublin on Thursday at the Garden of Remembrance. A Shannonwatch peace camp will be erected at Shannon Airport for the duration of his stay.

