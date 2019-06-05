Dry and chilly for many overnight

This Evening and Tonight :Occasional rain across north Scotland and Northern Ireland will continue overnight, and some rain may also affect the east of England. Elsewhere it will become dry with clear spells away from the coasts. Chilly by morning particularly in the west.

Thursday: Sunshine and showers, heaviest in southwest England, Wales and Northern Ireland with risk of thunder. Sunniest across the south coast. Heavier rain pushing into the far northeast and Northern Isles.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Heavy rain moves north across the UK on Friday, accompanied by strengthening winds. Rain clears northwards Saturday leaving sunshine and showers and staying windy. Showery on Sunday with lighter winds.