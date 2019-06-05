First Minister officially opens new Edinburgh Airport terminal

Nicola Sturgeon has officially opened a new terminal at Edinburgh Airport. The £75 million expansion enhances connectivity options and will support growth to 20 million passengers. The First Minister received a tour of the terminal from Gordon Dewar, the airport’s chief executive.

She said: “I am delighted to open this terminal expansion, further establishing Edinburgh Airport as a gateway to Scotland from the rest of the UK and internationally. “Edinburgh Airport not only supports our business and tourism sectors but employs 700 people directly and 7,000 through partner businesses – I was particularly pleased to meet engineering apprentices who are learning their trade in a fast-paced environment such as aviation. “This £75 million investment will future-proof the airport for continued growth. As an outward-looking nation, it is now more important than ever that we enhance connectivity with our European partners and with the rest of the world.”

Nicola Sturgeon at Edinburgh Airport Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

The development includes new gates, aircraft stands and international and domestic passenger arrivals halls, as well as baggage reclaim areas and an extended immigration hall. It also has new retail and food and beverage outlets. The work comes as part of a larger programme of investment in key terminal and airfield facilities over the next five years. Almost £300 million is being spent on a new baggage system, more new stands, improved check-in facilities and a new access road.

