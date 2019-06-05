- ITV Report
-
Ford to close Bridgend engine plant, ITV News understands
- By ITV News Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
Ford is to close its engine plant in Bridgend. ITV News understands an announcement on the future of the plant will be made on Thursday.
Around 1,500 people are employed at the South Wales site with many hundreds employed in the supply chain.
Ford say they “do not comment on speculation” but sources close to the engine plant say it’s “devastating” news.
For more than 40 years Ford have been manufacturing in Bridgend but in recent years the plant has been running out of business.
The Jaguar-Land Rover products manufactured here are due to move completely by 2020 and with production of the Sigma engine running down, there is little work left to do.
Only the Dragon engine is left but it’s thought the plant is not viable with that alone.