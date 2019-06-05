Heroes of D-Day share their stories as they commemorate the 75th anniversary

Royal Marines prepare to push out after landing on the beaches. Credit: PA

The 75th anniversary of D-Day has been about honouring the fallen and also the veterans who came through the fight. Sadly, fewer of them remain to tell the tales from the battlefield. But - as the years go by - it becomes increasingly important to hear their voices and show our appreciation.

Veterans mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at a commemoration event. Credit: AP

The wartime generation said The Queen today, her generation is resilient and that explains why so many who served in 1944 were back in Portsmouth on Wednesday, 75 years later. Joan Burfield was one of 300 veterans who attended the ceremonies, she told the Prince of Wales and The Queen about her time as a coder on submarines.

Ms Burfield, who will celebrate her 95th birthday on Friday, was a Wren as women in the Navy were called then and she knew exactly what The Queen meant about resilience. She told ITV News' Royal Editor Chris Ship: "I feel very lucky, I put it down to Wren training, discipline, comradeship."

When asked whether she would go home feeling appreciated after seeing the world leaders at the Portsmouth events, she said: "Yes of course! It's well it's been so wonderful, I'm lost for words, as you can tell."

Arthur Hampson sailed Canadian tanks across the Juno beach. Credit: ITV News

The challenges that generation faced on June 6 1944 were formidable and the stories they still tell about it remain painfully fresh. Arthur Hampson sailed Canadian tanks across the Juno beach, one of them sank with two men inside as soon as it launched. "So I just flopped into 89 feet of water and you know."

Arthur Boon says it's 'hard' when realising others weren't able to enjoy their lives like he did. Credit: ITV News