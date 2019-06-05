How the D-Day landings unfolded on the beaches of Normandy

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On the 5th June 1944, thousands of Allied troops descended on Normandy's beaches as part of an armed assault on the occupying Axis powers.

Known as D-Day, it was the start of Operation Overlord, a combined naval, air and land attack against Hitler's troops.

The operation is considered a turning point in the Second World War.

Some 156,000 British, American and Canadian troops launched from the sea and air on to French soil. Starting in the early hours, the successful mission allowed the Allies had established a foothold along the coast and could begin their advance into France by the end of the day.