In Pictures: Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr across the world

Worshippers across the world have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The start of Eid is marked by family and festivities and signalled by the sightings of the new moon.

The holy month of Ramadan sees devout Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

As in previous years, the Muslim world was split on when the start of Eid is, as it is based on sighting the new moon by eye.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE start Eid on Tuesday, whereas Egypt, Syria, Jordan and others do not mark the holiday until Wednesday.