Inquest into death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis to open

The inquest into the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis will open today. The footballer and TV personality was found dead in March at the age of 26, sparking calls for improved aftercare for people who take part in reality TV shows. There was an outpouring of tributes following his death, with Love Island presenter Caroline Flack calling Thalassitis a “total gentleman”.

Mike Thalassitis starred in the 2017 series of Love Island Credit: Ian West/PA

According to fellow contestant Montana Brown, Thalassitis had been in a “dark place” in the months before he died in Edmonton. The inquest will open at North London Coroner’s Court today. With a career in lower league football, Thalassitis joined the cast for Love Island in 2017. He was also filmed for Celebs Go Dating.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.