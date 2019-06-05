Police did not investigate gym and school linked to London Bridge terrorists and 'missed opportunity' to stop attack

Composite of images linked to London Bridge terror attack. Credit: PA/Met Police.

Failures by the police to investigate the gym used by the London Bridge terrorists and a primary school where two of them worked were “a very real missed opportunity” to stop the atrocity, an inquest has heard. Khuram Butt attended and worked at the Ummah Fitness Centre in Ilford which was run by suspected extremist Sajeel Shahid, the Old Bailey was told. Butt also worked at a primary school run by Shahid, who was accused of helping to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan attended by one of the July 7 bombers and was linked to extremist group Al-Muhajiroun. The court also heard Butt stored images of Isis executions and suicide bombers on his phone and laptop which were uncovered when he was arrested for fraud in 2016. Gareth Patterson QC, who is representing six of the victims’ families, said this showed Butt had an “obsession” with Isis and a willingness to die. There was also a home video of Butt cutting the throat of a cow and comparing it to the massacre of 600 Jewish men.

File photo of London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt. Credit: PA/Met Police.

CCTV image of London Bridge attackers entering the Ummah Fitness Centre in Ilford that all three regularly trained in, days before the attack. Credit: Met Police/PA

The court was told Butt's fellow attackers Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were also regulars at the Ummah Fitness Centre, however police investigating Butt were not aware that it was a “significant” location. Butt worked most days at Ad-Deen Primary School in Ilford, but officers had also been given intelligence that he was employed at other schools and failed to discover where he actually worked. Zaghba also volunteered at the school. The trio killed eight people and injured 48 others in a van and knife attack at London Bridge and Borough Market on June 3, 2017. They mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before rampaging through Borough Market, stabbing innocent people at random. Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, all lost their lives as a result of the tragedy, which lasted less than 10 minutes. A senior counter-terrorism police officer, identified only as Witness M, continued giving evidence to the inquests into their deaths on Wednesday. Mr Patterson QC, suggested the police failure to look at the gym and the school was “a very real missed opportunity in the months leading up to the attack”.

Khuram Butt was one of three attackers that night. Credit: Met Police/PA

Witness M said: “There was no intelligence that suggested the gym was significant prior to the attack and we followed the intelligence around a number of schools and it was uncorroborated.” Asked if he believed opportunities to stop the terror plot were missed, he said: “There is nothing I could look back on and say ‘this was a missed opportunity around a significant disruption’, nor was there anything that we had in our possession at the time that indicated any attack was being planned.” Mr Patterson suggested extremist material found on Butt’s phone and laptop when he was arrested for fraud in 2016 showed he had an “obsession” with Isis and a willingness to die. The material included images of Isis executions and suicide bombers, a terrorist propaganda magazine Dabiq, pictures of Isis captives with guns held to their head, and an image of a man with a spade embedded in his face. There was also a home video of Butt cutting the throat of a cow and comparing it to the massacre of 600 Jewish men.

CCTV of the van used by the terrorists. Credit: Met Police/PA