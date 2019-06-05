Love Island star Montana Brown urges kindness following the inquest into the death of co-star Mike Thalassitis

Mike Thalassitis and Montana Brown appeared on Love Island in 2017. Credit: PA

A former Love Island contestant has called on people "to be kinder" as the inquest into the death of her friend and co-star Mike Thalassitis delivered a verdict of death by suicide. Speaking outside outside north London Coroner’s Court, Montana Brown, who appeared on the show with Mr Thalassitis in 2017, said: "Like I said in my speech at his funeral, I think everyone should be a little bit nicer, a little bit kinder. "It's such an awful world that we live in so it's just nice to be nice."

She added she has "definitely changed" the way she lives her life following her friend's death and urged others to do the same. The hearing was told 26-year-old Mr Thalassitis was found dead in a park by a jogger in Church Street Recreation Ground next to Haselbury Road in Enfield shortly before 9.30am on March 16 this year. Following today's inquest, Mr Thalassitis' family paid tribute to their "wonderful son and brother". Reading a statement on their behalf, Mr Thalassitis' agent and manager Dave Read said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kind messages and support during this very difficult time. "Today's inquest concluded the sad news at the loss of our beautiful son and brother. "We would respectfully request privacy at this time and digest what has happened to our family. "Mike was a wonderful son and brother and will be dearly missed."

Dave Read, Mike Thalassitis' manager and agent, gave a statement on behalf of the family outside court. Credit: ITV News

Mr Thalassitis’ mother Shirley, father Andy, brother Nick and Ms Brown all attended the inquest. Producers paid tribute to Mr Thalassitis at the end of the opening episode of the new series of Love Island, which aired on Monday night. Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: “In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019.”

If you are in distress or need some support, the following charities can help: