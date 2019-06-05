Rail firm Southern ranked last for public trust

Train operator Southern scored the worst levels of public trust out of all rail companies over the past two years, according to a new report. Analysis by Transport Focus showed the firm was given “notably low scores for trust” across the last four passenger surveys, ranging from 17% in spring and autumn 2017 to 22% in the most recent survey in autumn last year. These were the lowest scores out of all operators.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Southern has been engaged in a three-year dispute with the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union about guards on trains, which has resulted in industrial action. The second worst performance on trust was by Great Northern with 24%, followed by South Western Rail and Thameslink, both on 27%. All three of these scores were recorded in the autumn 2018 survey. Great Northern and Thameslink services were crippled by the chaotic launch of new timetables in May 2018.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.