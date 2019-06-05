Trump fever hits Doonbeg as two of president’s sons receive enthusiastic welcome

Donald Trump Jr. (left), and Eric Trump (right), the sons of US President Donald Trump, pour drinks and meet locals in the village of Doonbeg. Credit: PA

Two of Donald Trump’s sons received an enthusiastic welcome to a rural Co Clare village during their father’s first presidential visit to Ireland. Eric and Donald Junior arrived in Doonbeg shortly after 10pm on Wednesday to cheers from locals as they swept up in Range Rovers. They spoke to several villagers, posed for selfies with children and received even louder cheers after asking “does Doonbeg love Trump”.

Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump, pours drinks and meets locals in the village of Doonbeg Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Eric told the crowd: “We love this place more than anything. So thank you for this hospitality. It’s awesome.” He then offered to buy drinks. “Don and I want to buy everyone cocktails tonight,” he said.

Eric Trump enjoys a pint at an Irish pub. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

The young Trump men visited several pubs in the village and even had a go at pouring pints in one. Speaking from behind the bar, Eric said: “You guys are so warm to us every single time. You are truly some of the most incredible people in the world and I hope we’ve made you very very proud and I hope we’ve made Ireland very proud.” At Madigan’s bar, Eric said: “So guys, just a little cheers to everyone in Doonbeg, we love you guys so much, thank you for treating us like family. We love everything about Doonbeg, we feel like home here, just great to be with each and every one of you. Thank you for the support guys, thank you.” Earlier, President Trump was warmly welcomed to Doonbeg where locals waved American flags and some donned the Make America Great Again cap. Shortly after Mr Trump and his wife Melania touched down at the Doonbeg golf resort, the village erupted into a carnivalesque celebration with ceili music and Irish dancers taking over the main street. Mr Trump is staying a short distance away in his five-star hotel where he landed in his Marine One shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Marine One, carrying US President Donald Trump and First Lady Malania Trump comes in to land at Doonbeg Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Local residents arrived in their droves to the small village to mark the visit. A number of young men could be seen with the American flag draped over their shoulders while American and Irish flags were erected side by side on lampposts to ensure the president was made to feel welcome. Paul Markham, who lives in nearby Kilmurry McMahon, is a huge Trump supporter. He enlisted the help of a few neighbours to make an American-inspired top hat, which he hopes will catch the attention of Mr Trump if he visits the village. Speaking in Doonbeg, he said: “I think it’s a great cead mile failte (Irish welcome) for him to Ireland and to this historic village. “The atmosphere is building up and we are all here to welcome the Trump family, it’s a great occasion. “He’s providing employment for west Clare and tourism. “We are hoping Donald will come down from his hotel and into the village. “People are waiting anxiously waiting to greet him. He’ll get a great welcome.”

Locals wave flags as they tour around the village of Doonbeg Credit: Niall Carson/PA