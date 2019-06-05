Sunny day with possible heavy showers in afternoon

Rain over Scotland and Northern Ireland will gradually ease.

Some heavy showers will then develop this afternoon, mainly across southern, eastern and central Scotland but also potentially Northern Ireland.

Elsewhere there will be sunny spells but also some showers, mainly for Wales and southwest England.

Thicker cloud in the southeast may also bring some rain here later.

It will feel cool under the persistent rain in the north, but warmer further south and east with highs of 21 Celsius.