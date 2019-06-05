Injured hiker's stretcher spins wildly out of control during mountain rescue

A terrifying video shows an injured hiker's stretcher spinning wildly as a helicopter tries to airlift her from a mountain and take her to hospital.

Authorities in Phoenix, Arizona said a 74-year-old woman had to be rescued after injuring her head and face during a hike on Piestewa Peak.

The woman was airlifted from the scene by firefighters, but the second line, which is meant to prevent spinning, snapped, leaving her spinning faster and faster as she was winched up to the helicopter.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said the woman was treated for dizziness and nausea but suffered no other ill effects from her ordeal.