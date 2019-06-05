Trump arrives for his first visit to the Republic of Ireland as US president and is greeted by climate change protesters

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have arrived in Ireland.

Air Force One touched down at Shannon Airport at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

It will be Mr Trump's first visit to the Republic of Ireland as US president and comes just hours after he attended a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Portsmouth.

He will hold a brief meeting with the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar, before he goes to his golf resort in Doonbeg.

About a hundred people turned out to protest at the arrival of President Trump at the entrance to Shannon Airport.

They are unhappy about the president's policies on climate change and the use of Shannon Airport by the American military.

But elsewhere in Ireland, the President was greeted by the sight of Irish and American flags lining the streets as a warm welcome.

Issues including Huawei, bilateral relations, E3 visas, free trade and Brexit, are all expected to be raised.