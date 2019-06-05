Prince Charles pushed Donald Trump on climate change in lengthy meeting

Donald Trump claimed the meeting lasted 90-minutes, but it is thought it was 45 minutes long Credit: PA

Donald Trump has said he was pressed on climate change by the Prince of Wales during their meeting at Clarence House on Monday. Charles “did most of the talking” during the chat, according to the US President. Mr Trump, who has previously accused climate experts of having a “political agenda”, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he “totally listened” to the Prince when the issue came up.

He said: “What he really feels one way about is the future. “He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate as opposed to a disaster, and I agree. “I did mention a number of things, I did say the United States right now has among the cleanest climates.”

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted that Mr Trump appeared to confuse climate change and the weather during his interview.

Asked if Charles moved him on the issue, he said: “What moved me was his passion for future generations, he’s really not doing this for him, he’s doing this for future generations. “This is real, he believes that. He wants to have a world that’s good for future generations and I do, too. “He’s Prince Charles, he doesn’t have to worry about future generations unless he’s a very good person who cares about people, and that’s what impressed me, maybe the most.”

In the interview with Piers Morgan, Mr Trump claimed his meeting with Prince Charles was meant to last for 15 minutes but lasted for 90, however, it is thought the meeting was scheduled for 30 minutes but took 45.

Royal Editor Chris Ship said that Prince Charles believed that he had made some headway with Mr Trump.

In the interview, Mr Trump also addressed claims that he had referred to the Duchess of Sussex as "nasty" when he was told that she had previously said she would leave the US if he became President, saying that he had said "she was nasty about me".

