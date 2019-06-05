What does the 'D' in D-Day stand for?

The words "doom", "debarkation" and "deliverance" have all been suggested as meanings for the "D" in D-Day.

But the letter is derived from the word "Day" and means the day on which a military operation begins.

D-Day has been used for many different operations but is most closely associated with the Allied landings on Normandy’s beaches on June 6 1944.

The day before D-Day was D-1 and the day after was D+1.

It meant if the date for an operation changed, military staff would not have to alter all the dates in their plan.