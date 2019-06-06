Four bodies found during Mount Everest clean-up

A clean-up expedition on Mount Everest has removed nearly 11 tonnes of rubbish and four bodies from the world’s highest mountain, reports say.

Tourism Department official Danduraj Ghimire said the cleaners spent weeks collecting food wrappings, cans, bottles and empty oxygen cylinders.

Some of the waste - claimed to weigh more than 10,000 kilograms in total - was flown to Kathmandu and handed to recyclers in a ceremony to officially conclude the cleaning campaign.

The overall weight is roughly double that of a large elephant.

Officials called it a successful mission but said more rubbish still needs to be collected. Some is covered by snow and only exposed when temperatures rise.