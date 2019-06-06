Builder caught driving at 151mph on motorway because he was 'late to work'

Police have released “shocking” video footage which shows the moment a builder was caught speeding at 151mph on the M23 motorway because “he was late to work”.

Ricardo Thompson, of Belvedere Avenue, Lancing, West Sussex, was recorded driving an Audi TT RS at more than double the 70mph speed limit on the northbound carriageway at Crawley on August 25, 2018.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court to dangerous driving and was banned from the roads for 15 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.