Child sex abuse convictions against cardinal should stand – prosecutors

Prosecutors have argued that child sex convictions against a Roman Catholic cardinal should not be overturned.

Cardinal George Pell is the most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse and is appealing those guilty verdicts in the Victoria state Court of Appeal.

Prosecutor Chris Boyce told the three judges on Thursday that the convictions largely based on the testimony of a single accuser should stand.

“The complainant was a very compelling witness,” he said.

“He was clearly not a liar, not a fantasist.”

A jury unanimously convicted Pope Francis’ former finance minister in December of orally raping a 13-year-old choirboy and indecently dealing with the boy and the boy’s 13-year-old friend in Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral in December 1996.