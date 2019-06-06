Chilly night in the north. Rain in the south later

This Evening and Tonight: Daytime showers will fade this evening, giving clear spells and a chilly night in the north in particular. During the early hours it will become windy in the south of the UK, with outbreaks of rain arriving.

Friday: Often heavy rain in south moving northwards, reaching Northern Ireland and southern Scotland by the afternoon. Heavy showers following into southern UK during the afternoon, with the risk of thunder.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Saturday will be windy for many, with gales and showers possible in the south, and rain in the north. Sunshine and scattered showers on Sunday and Monday, perhaps with thunder.