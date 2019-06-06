Could Nigel Farage's Brexit Party win its first MP in Peterborough?

Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener

Could Peterborough be the place where the new Brexit Party shows it's a real force in British politics following its European election victory? Its founder Nigel Farage certainly hopes so - although he hasn't put himself up as a candidate - but says that, as a new party, his team will give it their best shot: "It's all we can do," he told ITV News. "We're brand new, we've got no data, we've got no history here, but we are giving it a real good go, so let's see," he said. Despite his party lacking in political experience, its members aren't lacking in confidence, with dozens of them out in Peterborough on Thursday to try secure the seat for businessman Mike Greene.

Brexit Party candidate Mike Greene says he is 'feeling confident but not complacent'. Credit: PA

Mr Greene says Tory disillusion and Labour confusion over Brexit mean voters are flocking to the new party. "The Brexit Party are clear, 'we want to leave', Lib Dems are clear, 'we want to stay' - that's the kind of clarity that people want on big issues for this country." He added: "I'm feeling confident but not complacent." The Brexit Party's surge in the polls has left the Conservative Party, which has held a seat here for 12 years until 2017, looking like, as ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Weiner says, "an endangered species". Labour, who held the seat until Fiona Onasanya was jailed, were out campaigning but the candidate, Lisa Forbes, was somewhat absent - except on the side of a bus.

A by-election was held in Peterborough to find a replacement for the Independent MP Fiona Onasanya. Credit: PA

The party is positioning itself as an alternative to the Brexit Party, handing out leaflets with the phrase: "The Brexit Party has no plan for Peterborough." One supporter said: "These are a new party, what are they going to tell the people? What are they going to do for the people? "I don't understand this and that's why I hope that Labour is going to win." The candidate for the Liberal Democrats told ITV News she is worried about the Brexit Party.

Beki Sellick is the Lib Dem's candidate for Peterborough. Credit: ITV News