Independent probe to examine patient deaths at failed NHS trust amid concerns '150 not investigated properly'

An independent investigation will examine "historic patient safety incidents" at a failed NHS trust amid concerns that around 150 deaths were not properly investigated.

It follows two previous reports on Liverpool Community Health NHS Trust which found evidence of patient harm and a culture of bullying at the “dysfunctional” trust.

The new probe, launched by the Government, will be led by Dr Bill Kirkup, who published a report into the trust last year, and will look at serious incidents between 2010 and 2014.

A Government statement said “newly-revealed historic incidents of serious harm” will be part of the investigation, which has been commissioned by health minister Stephen Hammond.

It follows fresh evidence identified by Mersey Care, which took over the trust, and will involve the families of former patients and affected staff.