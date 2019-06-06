Lower doses of antidepressants should be prescribed, study suggests

Antidepressants should be given to patients at lower doses, researchers have said.

A new study, led by the University of Oxford, suggests prescribing at the bottom end of the recommended amount achieves “optimal balance” between effectiveness and limiting adverse side effects.

Professor Andrea Cipriani, co-author of the study, said current UK guidelines on prescribing the drugs for depression are “conflicting” and suggested they should be updated.

“When I see patients in my clinic and we agree on prescribing an antidepressant for their depressive episode, the big challenge is not only to prescribe the right medication but also to find the best dosage for each individual, optimising efficacy and reducing side effects,” she said.