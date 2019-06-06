M25 road rage killer Kenneth Noye is freed from prison

M25 road rage killer Kenneth Noye has been freed from prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Noye had been locked up since the year 2000 after being found guilty of stabbing to death 21-year-old Stephen Cameron.

The attack happened in Kent in 1996 in front of Mr Cameron's 17-year-old fiancee.

Noye fled to Spain but was extradited to face trial and wasjailed for life with a recommended minimum term of 16 years.

Now aged 71, Noye was deemed no longer a risk to the public by the Parole Board last month.