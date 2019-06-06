More than half of full-time teachers work an extra day each week, survey finds

Almost three out of five full-time teachers say they are working the equivalent of an extra day or more each week. A survey by the EIS teaching union found that 57.5% reported usually working eight additional hours each week or more – impacting both time with their families and their health. More than a third (34.86%) of part-time staff also said they were having to put in this level of additional work. In contrast, just 1.08% of full-time teaching staff – and 1.69% of those who teach part-time – said they “rarely” worked more than their contracted hours.

The figures were released by the teaching union as its members gather in Perth for their annual general meeting – with workload high on the agenda of issues to be raised. EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “Teachers across Scotland have serious concerns about the excessive workload demands that are being placed upon them. “These concerns are common across all levels of school, at all grades of post and in all parts of the country. Teachers are working many additional hours over and above their contractual commitments, with serious impact on their family life and on their mental and physical wellbeing.” More than 12,000 teachers took part in the survey, which found almost two-thirds (63.8%) of part-time teachers are working at least five extra hours a week. More than half (57%) of teachers said only some of what they have to do for assessments is taken into account in their current working arrangements – with 23% reporting no time at all factored in for this work.

