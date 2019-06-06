Peterborough goes to the polls in closely fought by-election

Voters will go to the polls in the Peterborough by-election as parties vie to win the marginal seat.

The constituency, which voted Leave by 60.9% in the EU Referendum in 2016, has historically been a closely fought battle between Labour and the Conservatives.

Labour won the seat in 2017 with a wafer-thin majority of 607.

Fifteen candidates are standing in Thursday’s by-election, which was called after Peterborough’s previous MP Fiona Onasanya was forced out after she was jailed for lying about a speeding offence.

Onasanya was elected as a Labour MP and was suspended from the party after she was sentenced.