Prince William attends D-Day 75th anniversary service at National Memorial Arboretum

Prince William has attended a service at the National Memorial Arboretum to pay respects to the veterans who took part in the D-Day landings, on the 75th anniversary of the invasion. The Duke of Cambridge joined more than 20 veterans at a public service in Heroes’ Square in Staffordshire, and met those who served in the war. The service marked the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings, as world leaders gathered in France to remember the sacrifice of millions of troops during the Second World War. After laying a wreath, the Prince delivered a short reading from George VI, the Queen’s father and his great-grandfather.

The Duke of Cambridge met veterans at the 75th anniversary event. Credit: PA

Reading the words of the monarch of the who reigned during the war, the Duke said: “Four-years-ago, our nation and empire stood alone against an overwhelming enemy, with our backs to the wall. “Now once more, a supreme test has to be faced. "This time the challenge is not to fight to survive, but to fight to win, the final victory for the good cause.”

During the service, the duke read out a statement from his grandfather, George VI. Credit: PA

Among those attending the service was 100-year-old Pixie Jenkins, a former Wren or member of the Women’s Royal Naval Service. In 1944, Ms Jenkins helped drive troops and equipment to Newhaven Docks in East Sussex in the build-up to D-Day and throughout the Normandy landings.

The centenarian, from Aldridge, near Walsall, West Midlands, is among a handful of veterans who have been able to travel to the special service in Staffordshire. She spoke to ITV News about the role she played in the war, but downplayed her significant part in the landings. “To our crowd, it was a normal day at the office,” she said. “We knew it was coming, but it was a day’s work for us. “Because, don’t forget we had been at war since 1939, and we had Dunkirk. “We had bombings, we had rockets, we had everything.”

The wreath laid by Prince William at the National Memorial Arboretum. Credit: PA