Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd jailed for assaulting barman with vodka bottle

Jack Shepherd has been jailed for four years after admitting the assault. Credit: AP

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been jailed for a further four years after admitting assaulting a barman with a bottle during a drink-fuelled attack. The 31-year-old former IT consultant, who is serving a six-year prison sentence for the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, pleaded guilty to attacking former soldier David Beech with the bottle.

Charlotte Brown died during a first date with Shepherd in 2015. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

He appeared before Exeter Crown Court via video link where he pleaded guilty to one charge of wounding with intent in Newton Abbot, Devon, on March 16 2018. Shepherd admitted “unlawfully and maliciously” wounding the Afghanistan veteran after he asked him and his friend to leave The White Hart Hotel in Moretonhampstead because they were drunk. Jailing him for four years, Judge David Evans told Shepherd: “Mr Beech had reasonably asked your friend to leave as he would not be serving a customer who was visibly drunk. “Your friend headed for the door and Mr Beech then asked you to do likewise, and when you became confrontational he explained why he was asking you to leave.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.