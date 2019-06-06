Lone piper's lament marks exact minute D-Day landings began on 75th anniversary of invasion in France

The exact minute, 75 years ago today, the D-Day invasion began has been marked by a lone piper playing a lament at the spot where the first British soldier landed on Gold beach in Normandy. Stood atop the remaining Mulberry Harbour in the town of Port Winston, Pipe Major Trevor Macey-Lillie, of 19th Regiment Royal Artillery (The Scottish Gunners) performed Highland Laddie as crowds gathered on the beach below him and lined the promenade, applauding his performance. Maj Macey-Lillie played the lament at 7.25am (6.25am BST) at the exact time the landing took place, beginning a day of commemorations across France and the UK which will see some 300 plus veterans flock to the town of Arromanches for a series of events. The former service personnel will be joined by Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A commemoration event was held in Portsmouth on Wednesday to mark D-Day. Credit: PA

Events marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Overlord will also take place in the UK on Thursday. In one of her final official engagements as Conservative leader, Mrs May attended an inauguration ceremony in Normandy for a memorial to commemorate more than 20,000 members of the British armed forces who died there in summer 1944. The British Normandy Memorial, funded by the Normandy Memorial Trust, is being built on a hillside in Ver-sur-Mer, overlooking Gold Beach, one of the key sites for British troops during the Normandy Landings.

The British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer, France Credit: PA

Mr Macron will join the Prime Minister at the ceremony, where a sculpture created by David Williams-Ellis will be unveiled marking the beginning of construction for the memorial. Expected to be completed within a year, it will record the names of the 22,442 members of the British armed forces who died in the D-Day landings and Battle of Normandy. Chaplain General Clinton Langston opened the ceremony giving thanks to those who served in the campaign from June 5 to August 31, 1944. "It is only right and proper that their sacrifice and service is acknowledged and commemorated here as we gather to inaugurate the site of this British Normandy Memorial," the Chaplain said. Normandy veteran and patron of The Normandy Trust George Batts spoke at the commemoration event, telling the crowd: "They were the soldiers of democracy. "They were the men of D-Day and to them we owe our freedom."

Some 300 veterans will attend commemoration events in the town of Arromanches. Credit: PA

After the memorial inauguration, Mrs May will join veterans and the Prince of Wales at a cathedral service in Bayeux. The city, close to the northern French coast, was the first major place to be liberated, after the Allied forces invasion. Following the service, veterans will parade from the cathedral to the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery. Dignitaries will be invited to lay memorial wreaths and the last post will be played at the site where more than 4,000 war dead are buried. Ahead of the commemorations, Theresa May said: "It is a privilege to be in Normandy today for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings and to pay my respects to the troops who gave their lives for the freedom we cherish today. "As we come together to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who died for our liberty 75 years ago - we promise to honour their memory for generations to come." Meanwhile, many veterans will flock to the town of Arromanches for a series of events.

American troops land in France on D-Day. Credit: PA