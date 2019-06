It will be a day of sunshine and showers for many.

The heaviest of the showers are likely to be over central and south-western parts of the UK, where they could be possibly thundery.

The best of the sunshine will be on the south coast of England during the afternoon.

Meanwhile, it will be cloudy with some persistent rain over northern Scotland and the Northern Isles, with the risk of thunder.

A top temperature of 20 Celsius (68 F).