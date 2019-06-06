What the papers say – June 6

Events commemorating the D-Day landings 75 years ago fill Thursday’s front pages. The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express and the Metro feature full-page images from Wednesday when world leaders joined the Queen to honour veterans on the South Coast.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Queen described the men and women who took part in the operation as “my generation”, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times says there was a show of unity among the leaders, who included Prime Minister Theresa May, US president Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i carries an image of Reg Charles, 96, who was part of the glider assault on Pegasus Bridge, alongside a lead story on the NHS.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads with an inquiry into failings at Northamptonshire County Council before two toddlers were murdered by men.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Financial Times reports on continuing fallout from the suspension of Neil Woodford’s multi-billion pound equity income fund.