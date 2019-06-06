Why are car makers scaling back operations in the UK?

Ford is to close one of its UK factories with heavy job losses.

As the future of the Bridgend plant appears to be in jeopardy, here are some key questions answered:

– Why is Ford closing the Welsh factory?

The Bridgend plant has been under threat because of falling demand for the two engines it makes, and lower projections for the Dragon engine it is scheduled to start making this year.

In May, Ford announced that it was cutting around 7,000 white-collar jobs from its global operations as part of a major restructuring exercise, with up to 550 losses expected in the UK.

The company has also warned the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Brexit deal would be “catastrophic” for the UK’s auto industry.