Workers ‘should take up spin classes or yoga to fight obesity’

Employers should encourage staff to take up lunchtime spin classes or yoga in a bid to tackle obesity, health officials said.

Other measures to help fight the flab include stand-up meetings, making staircases more attractive than lifts and telling workers to take a break and take a walk.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) issued the quality standard as part of wider plans to get Britons fitter and leaner.

It said workplaces could highlight local gym classes, offer subsidised gym memberships and distribute leaflets encouraging people to take the stairs and take regular breaks from sitting down.

Offices should also have adequate bike storage, showers and changing facilities, and staff could be given access to a pool of bikes for short-distance business travel, it said.

The guide said being active is important for both physical and mental health.

“Workplaces that have physical activity programmes to support employees to move more when travelling to and from work and during the working day will positively increase physical activity levels,” it said.

“This may help to reduce staff absenteeism levels, increase staff satisfaction and improve the workplace environment.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that more than 131 million working days were lost to sickness in 2017, including 13 million working days lost to stress, depression or anxiety.

Professor Gillian Leng, deputy chief executive and director of health and social care at Nice, said: “If the United Kingdom’s 5.7 million small and medium sized businesses encouraged their workforce to be more active, they are more likely to reap the benefits of having engaged employees who are more productive and are less likely to take time off sick.

“Simple things like providing secure bicycle storage, showers and changing facilities can go a long way to enabling people to cycle to work or to meetings.